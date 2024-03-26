First PREMIER Bank Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,334,000 after acquiring an additional 21,439 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 342,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $198.48. 1,949,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,023. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.