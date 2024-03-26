First PREMIER Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,195,000 after buying an additional 3,531,562 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $460,136,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,576,000 after buying an additional 922,303 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,041,000 after buying an additional 1,118,083 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,410,000 after buying an additional 1,024,956 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.39. 2,942,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,478. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.44 and its 200-day moving average is $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.68.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

