First PREMIER Bank Decreases Stock Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

First PREMIER Bank cut its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 61,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $977,000.

NYSEARCA BLOK traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.31. 229,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,519. The stock has a market cap of $824.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

