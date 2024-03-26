First PREMIER Bank Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First PREMIER Bank cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,712,641 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $287,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,207 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Intel by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,504,569 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,284 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,250,000. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $41.83. 47,107,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,233,660. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.96. The company has a market cap of $176.86 billion, a PE ratio of 107.26, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INTC

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.