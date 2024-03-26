First PREMIER Bank Has $3.09 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,677 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 20,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 136,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,391,000. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 192,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.68. 902,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,932. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $40.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.