First PREMIER Bank Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 751,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,303,000 after buying an additional 365,827 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,255,000 after acquiring an additional 48,340 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,949,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,749,729. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

