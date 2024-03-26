First PREMIER Bank Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.56. 2,088,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,873,147. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.48 and a 12-month high of $85.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.78.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

