First PREMIER Bank Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,262,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,703. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

