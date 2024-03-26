First PREMIER Bank Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First PREMIER Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,143.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 20,581 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,001,000 after purchasing an additional 151,721 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $224.11. The company had a trading volume of 499,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,389. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $227.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.31 and its 200 day moving average is $201.92.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

