First PREMIER Bank Makes New $449,000 Investment in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 33,544 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.17. 1,507,587 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

