First PREMIER Bank Purchases Shares of 195 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $201.69. 164,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.87 and a 200 day moving average of $192.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.35 and a twelve month high of $210.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.17.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,603.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,603.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,552 shares of company stock valued at $10,786,404 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

