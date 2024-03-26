First PREMIER Bank Sells 103 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

First PREMIER Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,186 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 252.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,303,000 after acquiring an additional 717,795 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after acquiring an additional 523,240 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 242.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,161,000 after acquiring an additional 338,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $20,961,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $240.54. The stock had a trading volume of 44,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,410. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.93. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $182.59 and a 52 week high of $244.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

