First PREMIER Bank Sells 125 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,051,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,554,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,513.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 379,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,331,000 after acquiring an additional 355,670 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IVE traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.33. 507,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,006. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.68. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.90 and a fifty-two week high of $185.23.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.