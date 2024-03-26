First PREMIER Bank Sells 336 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

First PREMIER Bank cut its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. NorthWestern Energy Group makes up 1.5% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank owned 0.17% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 33.3% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 105.7% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 79.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NWE stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $49.19. 222,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $61.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.27 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is a boost from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWE. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

