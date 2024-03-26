First PREMIER Bank Sells 642 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.3% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,231,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,805 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 599.1% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 376.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 19,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.70. 2,787,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,851,163. The firm has a market cap of $378.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.99. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $162.73.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.98%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

