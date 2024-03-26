First PREMIER Bank Takes $1.14 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS COWZ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.20. 1,686,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.21.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.