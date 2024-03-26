First PREMIER Bank Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,341 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 936,626 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $135,464,000 after acquiring an additional 682,235 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,529,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 35,017 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,112,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.52. 5,681,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,181,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.78. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $177.59. The company has a market cap of $186.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

