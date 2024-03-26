First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $231.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $108,640.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,837. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,151,817 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,093,515,000 after acquiring an additional 111,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Solar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,419,291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $840,063,000 after acquiring an additional 152,739 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after buying an additional 351,540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,283,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,024,000 after buying an additional 211,755 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,528,000 after buying an additional 56,383 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $154.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

