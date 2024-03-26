First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,459 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,945,549,000 after acquiring an additional 279,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Solar by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,419,291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $840,063,000 after acquiring an additional 152,739 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in First Solar by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,283,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $369,024,000 after purchasing an additional 211,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $485,528,000 after acquiring an additional 56,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,102,959 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $339,817,000 after acquiring an additional 181,034 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Up 1.0 %

FSLR stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.77. 1,150,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,403. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.13 and its 200-day moving average is $155.29. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. First Solar’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total value of $236,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,524.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,837 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on First Solar

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.