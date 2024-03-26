Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $160.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Fiserv traded as high as $158.50 and last traded at $157.91, with a volume of 149844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.78.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FI. KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,279 shares of company stock valued at $13,607,197 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.50 and a 200 day moving average of $131.51. The company has a market cap of $93.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

