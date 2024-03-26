Fiserv’s (FI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FI. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.1 %

FI stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.52. 1,981,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,044. The firm has a market cap of $93.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $158.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.50 and its 200 day moving average is $131.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,279 shares of company stock worth $13,607,197 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

