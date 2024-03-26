Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0492 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MHCUF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.30. 2,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $17.99.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
