FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. cut its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89,399 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $31,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 170.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $173,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,680,499.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $173,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,680,499.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $445,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,075.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,820. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

FormFactor Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.18. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $46.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.35.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $168.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 12.42%. Equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

