Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 16,451 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,451 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.69% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $18,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 556.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

AUB traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.41. The stock had a trading volume of 30,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,946. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $37.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Donald R. Kimble acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.13 per share, for a total transaction of $245,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,355.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

