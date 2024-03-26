Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 30,130 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,130 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 1.21% of Oxford Industries worth $18,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,036,000 after buying an additional 64,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,808,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,377,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 717.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 373,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,938,000 after buying an additional 328,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

OXM traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.50 and its 200-day moving average is $96.33. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.33 and a 52 week high of $111.99.

Several analysts have weighed in on OXM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

