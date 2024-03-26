Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,436 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.49% of Maximus worth $25,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Maximus by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 227,647 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Maximus by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 23,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 13,474 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 88,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James downgraded Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maximus news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $671,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,159.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maximus Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MMS stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $82.47. 41,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.63. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $72.39 and a one year high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 39.74%.

Maximus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.