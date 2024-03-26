Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 2,704 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $23,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after acquiring an additional 60,580 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TROW traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.13. The stock had a trading volume of 111,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,314. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.44. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.92%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $97.30.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

