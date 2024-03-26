Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stock Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,199 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in SouthState were worth $18,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SouthState by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SouthState by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SouthState by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SouthState by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSB has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In other news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $344,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,925 shares of company stock valued at $988,686. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SouthState Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SSB stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $80.98. 31,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,813. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.74. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $87.77.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.13. SouthState had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $419.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

