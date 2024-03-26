Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,082 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $18,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 142.8% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 169.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $528,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $286.68. 63,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,863. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.41. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $216.32 and a twelve month high of $288.40.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.