Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $19,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 55,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total value of $149,974.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,362.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total value of $149,974.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,362.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,498,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,889 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EXP stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,991. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.17 and a 52-week high of $269.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.23 million. Research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Loop Capital upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXP

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.