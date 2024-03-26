Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,248 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,978 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.37% of Globus Medical worth $27,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 109.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.52. The stock had a trading volume of 128,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,212. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average is $51.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $616.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $550,574.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,613.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GMED

About Globus Medical

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.