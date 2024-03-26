Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $18.21 Million Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Chemed were worth $18,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Chemed by 334.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Chemed by 155.6% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total value of $1,704,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,529.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at $917,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHE traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $643.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,690. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $492.84 and a twelve month high of $654.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $610.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $573.84.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.64 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.