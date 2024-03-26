Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $18.51 Million Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $18,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $21,093,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,292,000 after purchasing an additional 122,558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $9,239,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,569,000 after purchasing an additional 45,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.94. 11,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.13. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.77 and a twelve month high of $118.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.14.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESE shares. Sidoti lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th.

In other news, Director Leon J. Olivier sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $90,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

