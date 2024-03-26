Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $18.74 Million Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 338,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,030 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in KBR were worth $18,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE KBR traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.40. 63,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,559. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.26.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently -29.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

