Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $20.36 Million Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.05% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $917,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after buying an additional 53,585 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 35,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $108.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,439,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,002,875. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.07. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

