Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $22.79 Million Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 768,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,429 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.16% of FOX worth $22,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $82,385,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in FOX by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,640,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,993,000 after buying an additional 2,279,923 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 288.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,375,000 after buying an additional 1,405,914 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in FOX by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,127,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,323,000 after buying an additional 1,214,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.45.

FOX Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 479,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,464. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $35.40.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

