Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $23.96 Million Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,277 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.27% of Webster Financial worth $23,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 88.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,831 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2,063.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,600 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $84,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,482. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,166. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

