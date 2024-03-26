Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $24.56 Million Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,270 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.33% of Onto Innovation worth $24,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ONTO shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.75.

Insider Activity at Onto Innovation

In related news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $303,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $7,019,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at $41,324,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $303,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,170 shares of company stock worth $8,266,955. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

ONTO traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.60. 42,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 74.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.00. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.40 and a 1 year high of $199.72.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Onto Innovation

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.