Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $26.20 Million Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 623,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 84,896 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $26,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,120,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Steven Madden by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,264,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $199,032,000 after acquiring an additional 316,676 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 21.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,022,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,474,000 after acquiring an additional 183,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Allan Davis sold 1,200 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $50,556.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,289.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Allan Davis sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $50,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,751 shares in the company, valued at $242,289.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,920,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,464,841. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.54. 95,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,773. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $45.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.38.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $519.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.52%.

Steven Madden Profile

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.