Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $32.72 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 481,593 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $32,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,528,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,609,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,246,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,136,112,000 after acquiring an additional 861,439 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,171,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,099,000 after purchasing an additional 282,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,347,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,241,319,000 after purchasing an additional 401,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.87.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.25. The company had a trading volume of 979,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,550,702. The stock has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

