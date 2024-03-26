Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stake in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 792,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,140 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.39% of PowerSchool worth $18,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in PowerSchool by 8.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,101,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,914,000 after buying an additional 580,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PowerSchool by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,880,000 after buying an additional 188,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PowerSchool by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,929,000 after buying an additional 20,583 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in PowerSchool by 8.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,310,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,027,000 after buying an additional 248,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PowerSchool by 332.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,314,000 after buying an additional 1,468,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

PowerSchool Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PWSC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,720. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.35 million. On average, analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PowerSchool news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $61,854.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 492,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,477.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $61,854.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 492,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,477.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 39,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $829,397.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,087,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,226,093.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,256 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PWSC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PWSC

PowerSchool Profile

(Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.