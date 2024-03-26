Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,220 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.29% of Agree Realty worth $18,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 34.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 117.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 54.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.61.

Shares of Agree Realty stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,431. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 173.10%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.56 per share, with a total value of $115,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,896.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.56 per share, with a total value of $115,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,896.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $888,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 135,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,952.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 52,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,557. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

