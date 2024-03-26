Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,610 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.26% of Qualys worth $18,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Qualys by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 353.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $388,648.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,344,997.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $388,648.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,344,997.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,537 shares of company stock worth $2,784,700. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Stock Performance

Qualys stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.16. 62,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,027. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.76. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $206.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 0.52.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QLYS. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.23.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

