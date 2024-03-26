Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 5,124 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $20,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Custos Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 55,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 742,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,297,000 after acquiring an additional 199,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 199,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,425,000 after buying an additional 25,731 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,063 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.46. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

