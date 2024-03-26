Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 85,350 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 555,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 85,350 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Gentex were worth $18,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $559,838,000 after acquiring an additional 93,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,794,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $610,899,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 99,783.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622,309 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,886,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,025,000 after acquiring an additional 100,063 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Gentex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Gentex stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.15. 207,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,753. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.57. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

