Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,150 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $18,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.64. 36,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,837. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.32 and a 1 year high of $78.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EHC has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

