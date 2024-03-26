Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,485,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 255,765 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.88% of Golub Capital BDC worth $22,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,066,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,313,000 after buying an additional 88,398 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $911,000. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,371,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,113,000 after acquiring an additional 731,959 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 187,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 65,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

GBDC traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.23. 95,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,191. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.57.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.93 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 48.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

