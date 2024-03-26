Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 137,839 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 692,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,839 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $24,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTDR. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 110.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,943,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,616 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,142,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 15.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,788 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,880,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,891,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,147,000 after acquiring an additional 769,145 shares in the last quarter.

FTDR stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $31.89. The company had a trading volume of 46,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,225. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.89. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Frontdoor had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 142.80%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

