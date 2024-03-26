Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 23,082 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,082 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $18,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 67,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,918,000 after buying an additional 44,157 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 32,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after buying an additional 11,152 shares during the period.

IWB stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.68. The stock had a trading volume of 63,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,863. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.41. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $216.32 and a 52 week high of $288.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

