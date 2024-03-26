Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.345 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Four Corners Property Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Four Corners Property Trust has a payout ratio of 122.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.1%.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.00. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $27.60.

Four Corners Property Trust last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 38.04% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $65.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

FCPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 18,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,120.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

